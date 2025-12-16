Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donald Trump to ‘address the nation’ from the White House

Trump did not say what he will speak about on Wednesday
  • President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver an "address to the nation" from the White House on Wednesday at 9 pm ET.
  • He announced the speech on social media, stating, "It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME," without elaborating on the topic.
  • This will mark his third sit-down address since returning to power in January, equalling the total number he gave during his first four years in office.
  • His previous addresses in his current term included remarks on law and order and the assassination of GOP activist Charlie Kirk.
  • A past address during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was widely criticized for a hot mic incident and a mistaken announcement regarding cargo bans.
