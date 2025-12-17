Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump adds plaques mocking past presidents to White House ‘Walk of Fame’

New plaques have been placed underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington
New plaques have been placed underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • White House staff have updated President Donald Trump’s "Presidential Walk of Fame" with new, highly partisan descriptions for past presidents placed under their portraits.
  • The plaques, which hang on a West Wing walkway, reflect Trump’s opinions, criticizing opponents and praising those aligned with his views.
  • Joe Biden is labeled "the worst President in American History,” Barack Obama’s plaque refers to him as “one of the most divisive political figures,” and Bill Clinton’s attributes his legislative successes to “Republicans in Congress.”
  • Former presidents better aligned with Trump on policies received more of a doting description, such as Reagan whose reads: “Known as ‘The Great Communicator,’ he was re-elected in a landslide in 1984, and left office with high approval...”
  • It goes on to say: “He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”
