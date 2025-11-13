Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Utter farce’ as hundreds of babies and toddlers are referred to counterterror scheme

Children aged two to five were referred 500 times
Children aged two to five were referred 500 times (PA Archive)
  • Babies and toddlers have been referred to the government's Prevent anti-terror scheme hundreds of times since 2016, including 45 referrals for infants under the age of one.
  • Children aged two to five were referred 500 times between 2016-17 and 2023-24, with nearly half (46 per cent) of all under-10 referrals linked to "Islamist" concerns.
  • For children under three, "Islamist" concerns accounted for 70 per cent of Prevent referrals, according to a Freedom of Information request by Hyphen.
  • Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described the referrals as "shocking, saddening and utterly farcical," arguing they criminalise communities and stereotype young children as extremists.
  • The findings emerge as the Home Office reported a record 8,778 Prevent referrals in 2024/25, a 27 per cent increase, with officials noting a rise since the Southport murders in July 2024.
In full

