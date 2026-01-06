Price of almost four million train tickets slashed as Great British Rail Sale returns
- The Great British Rail Sale will take place from 6 to 12 January 2026, offering substantial discounts on train tickets.
- Passengers can secure savings of over 50% on many advance and off-peak tickets for travel between 13 January and 25 March 2026.
- Nearly all train operators across Britain are participating, with examples including a £10 journey from Portsmouth to London Waterloo and a £1.20 fare from Manchester Piccadilly to Manchester Airport.
- This sale is part of government efforts to ease the cost of living, complementing the first rail fare freeze in 30 years.
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated the sale provides further discounts for passengers and supports the government's vision for a publicly owned railway.