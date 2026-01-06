Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Price of almost four million train tickets slashed as Great British Rail Sale returns

Commuters on the more expensive routes will save more than £300 a year (PA)
Commuters on the more expensive routes will save more than £300 a year (PA) (PA Archive)
  • The Great British Rail Sale will take place from 6 to 12 January 2026, offering substantial discounts on train tickets.
  • Passengers can secure savings of over 50% on many advance and off-peak tickets for travel between 13 January and 25 March 2026.
  • Nearly all train operators across Britain are participating, with examples including a £10 journey from Portsmouth to London Waterloo and a £1.20 fare from Manchester Piccadilly to Manchester Airport.
  • This sale is part of government efforts to ease the cost of living, complementing the first rail fare freeze in 30 years.
  • Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated the sale provides further discounts for passengers and supports the government's vision for a publicly owned railway.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in