Historic royal monument ‘eroding’ due to deluge of tourists
- Prince Albert's pyramid at Balmoral is undergoing a major repair and restoration project due to severe erosion.
- The 11-metre-high cairn was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1862 to memorialise her husband, Prince Albert, following his death.
- The erosion of the ground surrounding the cairn is attributed to an increase in visitor footfall on the walking path.
- The ongoing work aims to stabilise the structure and restore the landscape around the pyramid for future generations.
- Balmoral Castle, the royal family's Highland residence, attracts approximately 70,000 visitors annually.