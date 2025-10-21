Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Majority of Brits want Andrew to be stripped of key title

SNP leader lodges parliamentary motion to formally strip Prince Andrew of all his Royal titles
  • A YouGov poll indicates 80 per cent of Britons believe Prince Andrew should be formally stripped of his dukedom.
  • Calls are intensifying for Prince Andrew to vacate his Royal Lodge residence, following renewed attention on his association with Jeffrey Epstein and allegations by Virginia Giuffre.
  • Senior Conservative MP Robert Jenrick stated the public is 'sick of him' and he should live in private, questioning why taxpayers should fund his luxury home.
  • The Crown Estate's lease agreement for Royal Lodge shows Prince Andrew paid £1 million in 2003 for a 75-year lease and a 'peppercorn rent' annually, alongside £7.5 million for refurbishments.
  • Campaign group Republic has demanded a 'full, unrelenting investigation' into royal links to Epstein, while Virginia Giuffre's co-writer believes she would view Andrew relinquishing his title as a victory.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in