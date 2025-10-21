Majority of Brits want Andrew to be stripped of key title
- A YouGov poll indicates 80 per cent of Britons believe Prince Andrew should be formally stripped of his dukedom.
- Calls are intensifying for Prince Andrew to vacate his Royal Lodge residence, following renewed attention on his association with Jeffrey Epstein and allegations by Virginia Giuffre.
- Senior Conservative MP Robert Jenrick stated the public is 'sick of him' and he should live in private, questioning why taxpayers should fund his luxury home.
- The Crown Estate's lease agreement for Royal Lodge shows Prince Andrew paid £1 million in 2003 for a 75-year lease and a 'peppercorn rent' annually, alongside £7.5 million for refurbishments.
- Campaign group Republic has demanded a 'full, unrelenting investigation' into royal links to Epstein, while Virginia Giuffre's co-writer believes she would view Andrew relinquishing his title as a victory.