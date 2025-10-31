New emails reveal Andrew’s messages to Epstein months after prison release
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor told disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein it would be "good to catch up in person" in an email dated April 2010, months after Epstein's release from prison for prostituting minors.
- The email, released in unsealed court documents, showed Andrew expressing a desire to visit New York and meet Epstein, following Epstein's suggestion that Andrew meet American banker Jes Staley.
- Andrew and Epstein were later pictured together in New York in December 2010, a meeting Andrew claimed in a 2019 interview was to end their friendship.
- The release of this email follows the King's decision to formally strip Andrew of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, effectively ending his public life.
- Jes Staley, mentioned in the email exchange, was later banned from senior financial roles for misleading regulators about his relationship with Epstein.