Prince Andrew ‘hosted Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein’ at Royal Lodge party
- Prince Andrew reportedly hosted Jeffrey Epstein at Royal Lodge in Windsor just days before Epstein's arrest in 2006.
- The BBC reports that Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Harvey Weinstein stayed at the mansion for Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday celebrations.
- The invitation was extended two months after a US arrest warrant had been issued for Epstein for the sexual assault of a minor.
- Epstein was arrested by police in Florida eight days after attending the event.
- Andrew stated in 2019 that he was not aware of the arrest warrant when Epstein was invited.