Prince Andrew ‘hosted Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein’ at Royal Lodge party

Prince Andrew hosted Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein
Prince Andrew hosted Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein (AP)
  • Prince Andrew reportedly hosted Jeffrey Epstein at Royal Lodge in Windsor just days before Epstein's arrest in 2006.
  • The BBC reports that Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Harvey Weinstein stayed at the mansion for Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday celebrations.
  • The invitation was extended two months after a US arrest warrant had been issued for Epstein for the sexual assault of a minor.
  • Epstein was arrested by police in Florida eight days after attending the event.
  • Andrew stated in 2019 that he was not aware of the arrest warrant when Epstein was invited.
