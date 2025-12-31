Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Royal author weighs in on Andrew files ‘cover-up’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor not responded to US Congress over Epstein files
  • The Cabinet Office has been accused of a cover-up after redacting official papers referring to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, preventing their full release to the National Archives.
  • Biographer Andrew Lownie described the decision to remove parts of the documents as ”panicky” and compared it to redactions seen in the Epstein files.
  • The withheld documents, from a 2004-2005 No 10 file, included minutes discussing Andrew's travel plans as a UK trade envoy, which were initially made available to journalists under embargo.
  • The Cabinet Office attributed the redaction to an ”administrative error”, stating the minutes were never intended for public release.
  • Critics, including anti-monarchy group Republic and Labour MP Rachael Maskell, have called for clarity and a parliamentary investigation, highlighting Andrew's ongoing controversy regarding his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
