Calls for Andrew to clarify friendship with Jeffrey Epstein intensify
- Calls for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to answer questions in the US regarding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein have intensified.
- This follows King Charles removing Andrew's royal titles and confirming his eviction from his Windsor Castle residence.
- US lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee, investigating the Epstein case, have renewed demands for Andrew to testify, suggesting he could appear remotely.
- Democrat Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Suhas Subramanyam urged Andrew to testify voluntarily to aid justice for survivors and prevent future incidents.
- A UK trade minister also encouraged Andrew to comply with US requests, and the UK police watchdog has contacted the Metropolitan Police regarding related media reports.