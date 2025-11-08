Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess Beatrice named deputy patron of charity

Prince Andrew decision will have been stressful for King, says Charles's friend
  • Princess Beatrice has been named deputy patron of the Outward Bound Trust, a charity her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, supported for decades.
  • The Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward) has become the royal patron, continuing the long-standing support initiated by his late father, Prince Philip.
  • Beatrice's appointment follows her six years of service as a trustee for the charity, which focuses on helping children develop skills through adventure.
  • This development occurs amidst the continuing fallout for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who was stripped of his HRH style and prince title by the King due to his links with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie retain their royal titles in line with King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917, despite their father's circumstances.
