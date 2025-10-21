Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Prince Andrew urged to leave public life by Tory MP as people are ‘sick’ of him

Prince Andrew should ‘leave public life forever’, says Jenrick
  • Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick stated the public are "sick" of Prince Andrew, urging him to leave public life and cease receiving taxpayer subsidies.
  • Pressure is mounting on Prince Andrew to vacate his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor and for the government to formally strip him of his dukedom.
  • SNP MPs have lodged an early day motion calling for legislative steps to remove Prince Andrew's dukedom.
  • It emerged that Prince Andrew paid a "peppercorn rent" on the 30-room Royal Lodge for over 20 years, having secured a 75-year lease in 2003 for £1m.
  • The lease agreement includes a clause that would require the Crown Estate to pay Prince Andrew approximately £558,000 if he were to give up the lease.
