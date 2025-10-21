Prince Andrew urged to leave public life by Tory MP as people are ‘sick’ of him
- Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick stated the public are "sick" of Prince Andrew, urging him to leave public life and cease receiving taxpayer subsidies.
- Pressure is mounting on Prince Andrew to vacate his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor and for the government to formally strip him of his dukedom.
- SNP MPs have lodged an early day motion calling for legislative steps to remove Prince Andrew's dukedom.
- It emerged that Prince Andrew paid a "peppercorn rent" on the 30-room Royal Lodge for over 20 years, having secured a 75-year lease in 2003 for £1m.
- The lease agreement includes a clause that would require the Crown Estate to pay Prince Andrew approximately £558,000 if he were to give up the lease.