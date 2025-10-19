Windsor residents react as Prince Andrew gives up titles
- Prince Andrew will no longer use his royal titles, a decision that has drawn reactions from local residents in Windsor.
- This move follows intense scrutiny regarding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accusations the Duke of York sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor, allegations he has consistently denied.
- It also comes after the Metropolitan Police reported on 18 October that they are "actively looking into" claims concerning Andrew.
- These claims allege that Andrew asked one of his personal protection officers to gather compromising information on Ms Giuffre.andre
