Windsor residents react as Prince Andrew gives up titles

People of Windsor react as Prince Andrew striped of titles
  • Prince Andrew will no longer use his royal titles, a decision that has drawn reactions from local residents in Windsor.
  • This move follows intense scrutiny regarding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accusations the Duke of York sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor, allegations he has consistently denied.
  • It also comes after the Metropolitan Police reported on 18 October that they are "actively looking into" claims concerning Andrew.
  • These claims allege that Andrew asked one of his personal protection officers to gather compromising information on Ms Giuffre.andre
  • Watch the video in full above.
