New accusations levelled at royal family in Virginia Giuffre’s memoir
- Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, alleges that a major broadcaster did not air her 2019 interview concerning Prince Andrew partly due to pressure from the royal family.
- Ms Giuffre claimed that ABC News feared losing access to the Prince and Princess of Wales, leading them to cancel the interview.
- ABC News anchor Amy Robach was reportedly heard on a "hot mic" expressing frustration that the interview, where Ms Giuffre claimed to have been "trafficked" to Andrew, was not broadcast.
- The memoir suggests that pressure from Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers and the British royal family contributed to the decision not to air the interview; Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.
- Prince Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding Ms Giuffre's allegations and settled a civil claim with her in 2022 for millions.