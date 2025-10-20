Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New accusations levelled at royal family in Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

Labour backs Buckingham Palace's decision to strip Andrew's titles, says minister
  • Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, alleges that a major broadcaster did not air her 2019 interview concerning Prince Andrew partly due to pressure from the royal family.
  • Ms Giuffre claimed that ABC News feared losing access to the Prince and Princess of Wales, leading them to cancel the interview.
  • ABC News anchor Amy Robach was reportedly heard on a "hot mic" expressing frustration that the interview, where Ms Giuffre claimed to have been "trafficked" to Andrew, was not broadcast.
  • The memoir suggests that pressure from Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers and the British royal family contributed to the decision not to air the interview; Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.
  • Prince Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding Ms Giuffre's allegations and settled a civil claim with her in 2022 for millions.
