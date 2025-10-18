Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Virginia Guiffre’s family say Prince Andrew dropping titles ‘vindicates’ her

  • Virginia Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, says that Prince Andrew's decision to relinquish his royal titles "vindicates" his sister.
  • Mr Roberts described the move as a long-overdue acknowledgement of harm, saying his sister was "a truth teller from the beginning".
  • Ms Giuffre alleged she had sex with Prince Andrew multiple times as a teenage victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, claims which Prince Andrew denies.
  • Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid ongoing fallout from his association with the paedophile financier.
  • Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit against Andrew was settled in 2022; she died by suicide in April, aged 41.
