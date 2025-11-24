People living in Prince Andrew Way are desperate to change the street’s name
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been stripped of all his royal titles due to his controversial links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- A council in Northern Ireland is set to debate a proposal to rename "Prince Andrew Way" in Carrickfergus, a street originally named after him.
- The motion suggests renaming the street to honour Queen Elizabeth II, with options to be presented back to councillors for a final decision.
- The removal of Andrew's titles followed the re-emergence of 2011 emails showing continued contact with Epstein, contradicting Andrew's previous claims.
- Pressure also mounted from the posthumous memoir of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who repeated allegations of sexual encounters with Andrew, which he denies.