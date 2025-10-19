William plans ‘ruthless’ approach to Andrew that will ban him from all royal events
- Prince William is reportedly dissatisfied with the handling of Prince Andrew's situation and plans to take a "more ruthless" approach, including banning him from his future coronation.
- The Metropolitan Police are investigating claims that Prince Andrew attempted to orchestrate a smear campaign against Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, in 2011.
- Andrew recently relinquished his Duke of York title and honours to prevent distraction from the Royal Family's work, though he retains his princely title and residence; he has repeatedly denied Ms Giuffre’s claims.
- When William becomes king, he intends to ban Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from all royal events, both public and private, while still welcoming their daughters, the Sunday Times reported.
- Charles previously allowed his younger brother to attend his 2023 coronation, but has ruled that Andrew will no longer attend Christmas Day service with the royal family.