Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prince Harry and other well-known names set for High Court battle with Daily Mail

Related: Princess Lilibet films Meghan and Harry’s private dance in unseen video
  • Prince Harry has arrived in the UK for a high-stakes, nine-week High Court trial against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail.
  • He is joined by six other high-profile figures, including Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, in accusing the publisher of unlawful information gathering.
  • The claimants allege Associated Newspapers engaged in phone hacking, hired private investigators, paid police for information, and commissioned burglaries.
  • Associated Newspapers has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as 'preposterous smears' and part of a wider conspiracy.
  • The case, which could incur legal costs running into millions of pounds, follows Prince Harry's previous successful legal actions against other media groups over similar practices.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in