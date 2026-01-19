Prince Harry and other well-known names set for High Court battle with Daily Mail
- Prince Harry has arrived in the UK for a high-stakes, nine-week High Court trial against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail.
- He is joined by six other high-profile figures, including Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, in accusing the publisher of unlawful information gathering.
- The claimants allege Associated Newspapers engaged in phone hacking, hired private investigators, paid police for information, and commissioned burglaries.
- Associated Newspapers has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as 'preposterous smears' and part of a wider conspiracy.
- The case, which could incur legal costs running into millions of pounds, follows Prince Harry's previous successful legal actions against other media groups over similar practices.