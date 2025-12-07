Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry jokes about ICE stopping Britons at border

Prince Harry makes dig at Trump during surprise Stephen Colbert appearance
  • Prince Harry has joked that growing up in the Royal Family was like Downton Abbey but with more “drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners, marriages to Americans”.
  • Speaking at the British American Business Council's LA lunch, he quipped that celebrating US independence was celebrating independence from his “great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather”.
  • He also reportedly made light of US immigration policies, suggesting Brits would need to “behave, get through customs and past ICE” to attend the upcoming World Cup.
  • During an earlier appearance on Stephen Colbert's show, Harry joked about the US's “obsession” with royalty and said that the country had “elected a king”, referencing President Donald Trump.
  • Harry has previously said he misses the UK but cannot see a world where he would bring his wife and children back due to security concerns.
