Prince Harry jokes about ICE stopping Britons at border
- Prince Harry has joked that growing up in the Royal Family was like Downton Abbey but with more “drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners, marriages to Americans”.
- Speaking at the British American Business Council's LA lunch, he quipped that celebrating US independence was celebrating independence from his “great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather”.
- He also reportedly made light of US immigration policies, suggesting Brits would need to “behave, get through customs and past ICE” to attend the upcoming World Cup.
- During an earlier appearance on Stephen Colbert's show, Harry joked about the US's “obsession” with royalty and said that the country had “elected a king”, referencing President Donald Trump.
- Harry has previously said he misses the UK but cannot see a world where he would bring his wife and children back due to security concerns.