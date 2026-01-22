Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry to support Hollywood actress in court case against Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry arrives at High Court for Daily Mail legal battle
  • Liz Hurley arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice to give evidence on the fourth day of the ongoing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
  • Prince Harry, also a claimant, attended court on Thursday after he previously stated that ANL's actions have made his wife's life “an absolute misery”, describing the experience as “horrible”.
  • The Duke of Sussex testified that he was unaware he could have claimed against ANL earlier, linking his current action to their treatment of Meghan.
  • Harry discussed his suspicion of “leaky” social circles and referenced “beyond cruel” articles concerning his mother, Diana, and his former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.
  • ANL, publisher of the Daily Mail, strongly denies the allegations of unlawful information gathering brought by Harry, Hurley, Sir Elton John, and other high-profile individuals.
