Are Harry and Meghan likely to reconcile with their sick fathers?
- Reports indicate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to reconcile with their fathers, despite recent attempts at contact.
- Meghan Markle sent a letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, who was hospitalised in the Philippines, though a reunion is deemed improbable.
- Prince Harry met King Charles in September, but their relationship remains strained, with suggestions of no phone contact since and Harry not joining the royal family for Christmas.
- King Charles recently discussed his "overwhelming" cancer journey, with treatment expected to be scaled back in the new year.
- Thomas Markle, who underwent life-saving surgery, gave an interview to the Daily Mail, while Meghan reportedly wrote a letter to him to prevent communication leaks.