Prince Harry speaks out on the impact loneliness is having on men
- The Duke of Sussex joined the men's health charity Movember in New York to highlight a growing crisis of men suffering in silence and isolation.
- He participated in a panel discussion for the launch of a Movember Institute of Men’s Health report, which revealed 53 per cent of men in the US die prematurely before their 75th birthday.
- The Duke emphasised that 'silence is killing people' and that loneliness often convinces men they are alone in their struggles, when they nay have issues similar to others.
- He raised concerns that too many young men are being influenced by algorithms rather than real-life mentors and noted that access to therapy remains a significant problem.
- Research from the report indicated that men consistently underestimate peer support for open emotional conversations, with US men facing higher rates of premature death from accidents, overdoses, cancer, and suicide compared to women.