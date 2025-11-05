Prince Harry calls Remembrance a ‘collective responsibility’ in heartfelt essay
- Prince Harry released a heartfelt essay ahead of Remembrance Day, urging the public to remember not only those who have died in conflict but also living veterans, who can easily be forgotten once their uniform comes off.
- In his piece, titled 'The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British', the Duke of Sussex expressed profound pride in his military service and his deep affection for British culture, despite currently residing in the United States.
- He called for Remembrance to be seen as a 'collective responsibility' rather than just a minute's silence, emphasising the importance of safeguarding veterans' futures as they safeguarded the nation's freedom.
- The Duke encouraged the public to engage directly with veterans, suggesting they 'knock on veterans’ doors' to hear their stories and remind them their service still matters.
- His message coincided with a visit to Toronto to meet Canadian veterans and was reportedly timed to avoid overshadowing his brother, the Prince of Wales, during key Remembrance events in the UK.