Prince Harry announces Remembrance Day plans away from family
- Prince Harry is scheduled to visit Canada this week, with his trip directly coinciding with Prince William's major tour of Brazil, including the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
- Harry's visit to Toronto will see him engage with veterans, members of the armed forces community, and military charities during the Remembrancetide period.
- Prince William's itinerary includes hosting the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro and attending the Cop30 climate change talks in the Amazon.
- The simultaneous timing of these high-profile engagements is likely to fuel further speculation regarding the long-reported rift between the royal siblings.
- A spokesperson for Prince Harry stated that the Canadian visit had been planned for almost a year, with the announcement's timing attributed to security reasons and a 'truncated' period for revealing his engagements.