‘Mass destruction’ of emails at Daily Mail publisher, Prince Harry privacy trial told
- Prince Harry and several other prominent figures have begun a High Court trial against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail.
- Their lawyer, David Sherborne, claims ANL engaged in "clear, systematic and sustained" unlawful information gathering for at least two decades.
- The alleged activities include hiring private investigators, placing listening devices, "blagging" private records, and accessing private phone conversations.
- Mr Sherborne highlighted "masses upon masses of missing documents" and "mass destruction of any pre-2004 emails".
- ANL, which also publishes the Mail on Sunday, strongly denies the allegations, with the nine-week trial expected to include testimony from Prince Harry and former editor Paul Dacre.