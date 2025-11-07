Prince William says he wants to ‘surround himself with good people’
- Prince William refused to discuss the scandal surrounding his uncle Andrew during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
- The Prince of Wales was pressed on his previous comments about pursuing "change for good" when he becomes King.
- Instead of addressing the family matter, William focused on his Earthshot initiative.
- He stated that "Change will come from backing them not by what I do," referring to those involved in the initiative.
- William also expressed his desire to "surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world."