Prince William follows in Princess Diana’s footsteps during trip to Brazil
- Prince William recreated an iconic photograph of his late mother, Princess Diana, at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.
- He stood in the exact spot where Princess Diana posed during her 1991 tour of Brazil with Prince Charles.
- William is visiting Brazil to present the Earthshot prize, a charity he established,
- He will also deliver a speech as part of Cop30.
- The Prince of Wales recreated the moment on Wednesday, 5 November, during his current trip.