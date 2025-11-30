Prince William pays secret visit to sick children from Gaza
- The Prince of Wales met Gazan children evacuated to the UK for specialist medical care, stating he was "moved by their courage".
- Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William wished to offer comfort to the young people who have "endured experiences no child should ever face".
- Fifty children from Gaza and their immediate families had arrived in Britain for treatment by 21 November, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.
- The Prince also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the NHS teams providing exceptional care to the children and their families.
- This engagement follows a previous visit by Prince William in 2018, when he met Palestinian children in a West Bank refugee camp.