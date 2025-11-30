Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William pays secret visit to sick children from Gaza

Prince William opens up on ‘difficult questions’ from children after Kate’s cancer diagnosis
  • The Prince of Wales met Gazan children evacuated to the UK for specialist medical care, stating he was "moved by their courage".
  • Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William wished to offer comfort to the young people who have "endured experiences no child should ever face".
  • Fifty children from Gaza and their immediate families had arrived in Britain for treatment by 21 November, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.
  • The Prince also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the NHS teams providing exceptional care to the children and their families.
  • This engagement follows a previous visit by Prince William in 2018, when he met Palestinian children in a West Bank refugee camp.
