Prince William opens up about difficulties of parenting three children
- Prince William revealed that his 12-year-old son, Prince George, not owning a mobile phone has become a "tense issue" within the family.
- He explained that he and Catherine made a joint decision to withhold smartphones due to concerns about internet access, suggesting a basic "brick phone" might be considered for secondary school.
- Speaking from Rio de Janeiro during the Earthshot Prize, William also shared insights into their family life, including sharing school runs and attending children's events.
- The Prince of Wales discussed how he and Catherine navigate family challenges, including recent health issues, by communicating openly with their children.
- William expressed his commitment to leaving a better world for the next generation, particularly focusing on environmental issues, and is set to be made an honorary citizen of Rio de Janeiro.