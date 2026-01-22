Prince William has microplastic filter installed at Forest Lodge
- The Prince and Princess of Wales have installed a device at their new home, Forest Lodge, designed to capture microplastics from washing machines.
- Prince William visited Matter, a Bristol-based company and 2025 Earthshot Prize finalist, which developed the innovative microplastic filtration system.
- William expressed his shock at the volume of microplastics collected, saying he was “genuinely horrified” by the amount of “stuff” being washed away.
- The filtration devices are also in use at the couple's other residences, Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace, with William reportedly keen for the King to install them at Buckingham Palace.
- Following his visit to Matter, Prince William also toured Isambard-AI, the UK’s most powerful supercomputer, at the University of Bristol.