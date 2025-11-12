Princess Anne gifted new flower named after her
- Princess Anne visited Singapore for a two-day trip, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Singapore.
- During her visit to the National Orchid Garden, an orchid hybrid was officially named "Dendrobium Anne" in her honour.
- Accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne received the flower's official "birth certificate" from the National Parks Board Singapore.
- The Princess Royal also viewed the "Dendrobium Elizabeth" orchid, which was named after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her 1972 visit.
- Six orchids have been named after members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2012.