Waxwork of Princess Diana in famous ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in museum

The figure depicts Diana in her iconic black, off-the-shoulder gown, famously dubbed the 'revenge dress'. (AP)
  • The Grevin Museum in Paris has unveiled a new life-size waxwork of the late Princess Diana, decades after her death in the city.
  • The figure depicts Diana in her iconic black, off-the-shoulder gown, famously dubbed the 'revenge dress'.
  • This outfit earned its moniker as it was worn in 1994 on the same evening King Charles III publicly acknowledged his infidelity.
  • The tribute holds particular poignancy in Paris, the city where Diana tragically died in a car crash in 1997.
  • Museum officials noted the unveiling coincides with the 30th anniversary of Diana's explosive BBC 'Panorama' interview and aims to refresh the museum's collection.
