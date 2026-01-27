Princess Kate helps make ‘box of wishes’ with five-year-old girl
- The Princess of Wales visited Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford, marking the first of three engagements in the north of England.
- The visits were chosen to highlight the healing power of creativity, community, and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation, and poor mental health.
- During her time at the centre, Kate engaged with a five-year-old girl, showing her how to listen to the ”ocean” through a seashell and discussing the girl's ”box of wishes” and “potion” for bad dreams.
- She also met a 12-year-old boy who explained how playing the drums helps him express difficult feelings during his therapy sessions.
- The Princess of Wales is a patron of Family Action, a national charity that supports children aged four to 18 and their families in recovering from trauma, adversity, abuse, and traumatic bereavement.