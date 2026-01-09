Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess Kate turns 44 after surprise NHS hospital visit

Princess of Wales reflects on being 'deeply grateful' in heartfelt message on 44th birthday
  • The Princess of Wales is celebrating her 44th birthday, following her first public engagement of the new year.
  • She joined the Prince of Wales at Charing Cross Hospital in West London to support NHS staff during a challenging winter period marked by a surge in flu cases.
  • This engagement occurred a day before her birthday and just days before the first anniversary of her cancer remission announcement.
  • The Wales family has recently moved to a new home, Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, marking a fresh start.
  • The Princess has gradually resumed public duties since her cancer remission, attending various events in the UK but not yet undertaking any overseas tours.
