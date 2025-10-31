Warning issued over growing drugs problem in UK prisons
- A report by the cross-party Justice Committee warns that a drugs crisis has reached "endemic levels" in UK prisons, critically undermining safety and fostering a "dangerous culture of acceptance".
- Almost four in 10 inmates admit it is easy to obtain drugs, with 136 drug-related deaths recorded in jails in England and Wales between December 2022 and 2024.
- Drone sightings at prisons have soared by 1,140 per cent in five years, with 1,712 spotted in the year to March 2025, posing a significant threat for smuggling contraband.
- MPs are calling for urgent measures including increased drug testing, investment in electronic drone countermeasures like "Sky Fence" systems, and stricter vetting for prison staff.
- The report highlights the prevalence of highly potent synthetic opioids, such as Nitazenes, which are linked to increased violence, debt, and fatal overdoses, and also pose a risk to prison staff.