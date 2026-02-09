Prison nurse struck off after involvement in ‘organised drug conspiracy’
- Kymberley Finn, a prison nurse, has been removed from the nursing register after being involved in a "complex organised drug conspiracy".
- Finn smuggled a mobile phone into jail as part of a wider plot to introduce drugs into HMP Northumberland and HMP Durham.
- The conspiracy was uncovered in August 2022 when officers found a phone with drug-related messages in a cell at HMP Northumberland.
- Finn admitted conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison and received a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, in January 2025.
- The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) ruled that Finn's actions, which involved a significant breach of trust, brought the profession into disrepute, leading to her being struck off.
