Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Government under pressure over wrongly freed inmates

Public safety 'at risk' because more inmates are being sent to prisons with minimal security, serving governor warns
  • Four prisoners who were mistakenly released are currently at large, with two freed in 2024 and two in June this year.
  • This revelation follows the recent arrests of Brahim Kaddour-Cherif in north London and fraudster Billy Smith, who were also wrongly set free.
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy is facing significant pressure over the blunders, acknowledging a “mountain to climb” to address the prison system crisis.
  • Mr Lammy has ordered new release checks, an independent investigation into systemic failures, and an overhaul of archaic paper-based systems.
  • Opposition parties have criticised the government's handling of the situation, calling for a full explanation, a rapid inquiry, and the recall of Parliament.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in