Why thousands of UK prisoners have been freed early

Former IPP prisoner calls for end to 'torture' of indefinite jail terms
  • Nearly 50,000 prisoners have been granted early release from jails across England and Wales under a government scheme by the end of September 2025.
  • The initiative, launched in September 2024 to ease overcrowding, allows eligible inmates to be freed after serving just 40 per cent of their fixed-term sentence.
  • The majority of those released early were British nationals, with 30 to 39-year-olds forming the largest age group, and many serving shorter sentences.
  • Ministry of Justice data also shows a historically high level of recalls to custody, with 12,836 offenders breaching release conditions between July and September 2025, a 29% increase on the previous year.
  • This rise in recalls is attributed to the early release scheme and changes in law regarding fixed-term recalls, while the Labour Government has pledged to create 14,000 new prison places by 2031.
