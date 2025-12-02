Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two more offenders mistakenly freed from prison

David Lammy says two more prisoners have been mistakenly released
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy has confirmed two more violent or sex offenders were erroneously released from prison in the last three weeks and remain at large.
  • These latest incidents follow a series of high-profile accidental releases, including Epping sex offender Hadush Kebatu and two individuals from HMP Wandsworth, who have since been recaptured.
  • Ministry of Justice figures reveal that 91 prisoners were mistakenly freed between 1 April and 31 October this year, averaging approximately three per week.
  • Downing Street described the figures as "shocking" and symptomatic of a system inherited from the previous government, while Lammy acknowledged a "mountain to climb" to address the crisis.
  • The Prison Officers’ Association attributes these errors to "clerical errors" and immense pressure on staff due to underfunding, understaffing, and various early release schemes.
