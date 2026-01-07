Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Concern after private jet slides off airport runway

A private jet skidded off the runway at Biggin Hill Airport (stock image)
  • A private jet skidded off the runway at Biggin Hill airport in Bromley, London, on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, before it could depart for Geneva, Switzerland.
  • The aircraft, registered D-ISCV, reached speeds of up to 126mph (110 knots) on the runway before veering onto the adjacent grassy banks.
  • No one was injured in the incident, and the Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) has been informed and has launched an investigation.
  • Flight activity at Biggin Hill airport was temporarily halted following the runway excursion, with aircraft recovery expected to be completed on the same day.
  • The incident occurred amid widespread travel disruption across the UK and Europe due to snowy and icy weather conditions, affecting flights, trains, and roads.
