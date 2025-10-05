Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pro-Palestine protesters carried away by police as nearly 500 arrested

Pro-Palestine protesters carried off by police during London demonstrations
  • Protesters supporting Palestine Action, a proscribed terror group, were carried off by police during demonstrations in London on Saturday, 4 October.
  • The Metropolitan Police arrested 492 individuals who defied government calls not to attend, following a deadly terror attack at a Manchester synagogue two days earlier.
  • Police reported that arrests were time-consuming, as many protesters refused to walk and had to be carried away by multiple officers.
  • Sir Keir Starmer had urged the event's cancellation or delay to respect the grief of British Jews, but organisers Defend Our Juries rejected this, stating that 'Cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win'.
  • Watch the video in full above.
