New autism diagnosis considered for those with highest needs

The National Autistic Society explains what exactly autism is
  • An international panel of experts is calling for the introduction of a new diagnosis of “profound autism” to ensure individuals with the highest support needs are not overlooked in services, research, and funding.
  • The proposed category would apply to autistic children aged eight and over who have little to no functional language, an IQ below 50, and require round-the-clock supervision.
  • Researchers believe this definition would help governments and service providers plan more effectively for those with the most complex needs, improving life outcomes.
  • An Australian study, which informed the recommendation, found that around 24 per cent of autistic children could meet these criteria, with this group more likely to exhibit safety-risk behaviours.
  • Challenges include potential mismatches with existing diagnostic levels, the need for repeat assessments due to the age threshold, and the importance of careful introduction using inclusive language.
