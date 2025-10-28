Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

AI software to provide same-day prostate cancer diagnosis

Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer
  • A new Artificial Intelligence software will be trialled in the NHS to provide men with suspected prostate cancer a diagnosis within a day.
  • The AI technology interprets MRI scans to quickly identify high-risk lesions, prioritising them for immediate review by a radiologist.
  • This trial, initially at up to 15 hospitals, aims to offer patients a same-day all-clear or a diagnosis within days, significantly reducing current waiting times.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Professor Peter Johnson of NHS England hailed the technology as a potential 'game changer' for speeding up cancer diagnosis and improving patient outcomes.
  • Developed by Lucida Medical and named Pi, the AI tool seeks to enhance the diagnostic process for prostate cancer, which affects over 58,000 men annually in England.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in