At-home blood tests offered in bid to shake up prostate cancer care
- The UK government has unveiled new plans to transform men's health, focusing on major issues such as prostate cancer, mental health, and heart disease.
- A key initiative includes the introduction of routine at-home prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests for prostate cancer, potentially available via the NHS app from 2027.
- These new measures aim to facilitate earlier detection of prostate cancer, as routine PSA testing is not currently offered on the NHS, despite men over 50 being able to request it.
- The comprehensive plan also involves offering video consultations, providing healthcare staff with specialised training, and increasing funding for research into men's health conditions.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted the urgency, noting men die nearly four years earlier than women and suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 50, with partnerships like the Premier League's 'Together Against Suicide' initiative addressing mental health stigma.