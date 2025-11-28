Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Key update on prostate cancer care to be delivered today

David Cameron reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
  • The UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) is due to issue recommendations on Friday regarding expanded prostate cancer screening, as the UK currently lacks a national programme.
  • The UK NSC maintains that the prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test is insufficiently accurate for use as a primary screening tool.
  • Concerns include the PSA test missing treatable cancers and identifying indolent ones, potentially leading to unnecessary overtreatment and severe side-effects.
  • The committee has considered targeted screening for men with a family history, specific ethnicities, BRCA2 gene carriers, and wider screening for those aged 45 to 70.
  • A new £42 million Transform trial is exploring whether combining MRI or other scans with PSA testing could make a nationwide screening programme viable, aiming to reduce deaths while minimising overtreatment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in