AI study aims to transform prostate cancer treatment
- A new study, led by the University of Oxford and funded by Prostate Cancer UK, will investigate if artificial intelligence (AI) can improve treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients.
- The study will test the ArteraAI Prostate Biopsy Assay, an AI tool designed to help doctors determine the aggressiveness of the disease and guide treatment choices.
- Initially, the technology will be evaluated using historical prostate biopsy samples from patients with at least five years of follow-up data, comparing AI predictions with real-world outcomes.
- Subsequently, the AI tool will be trialled in real clinics at three NHS sites – North Bristol NHS Trust, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – focusing on complex cases.
- Researchers hope the trial will pave the way for advanced AI technologies to be rolled out across the NHS, enabling more precise information for men to make informed decisions about monitoring or treatment.