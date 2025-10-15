Scientists identify drug combination that can weaken prostate cancer cells
- Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, have identified a new two-pronged method that could treat up to 40 per cent of patients with late-stage prostate cancer.
- The approach combines existing drugs or those in development, specifically fadraciclib with either ipatasertib or capivasertib, to target proteins MCL1 and AKT.
- Lab studies and tests in mice demonstrated that this drug combination significantly slowed tumour growth and triggered cancer cell death, particularly in PTEN-loss/PI3K-activated prostate cancer cells.
- Researchers noted that using either drug alone had no effect on tumour growth, highlighting the efficacy of the combined treatment.
- Experts are optimistic about the potential for this combination to progress to clinical trials soon, offering a new treatment option for men whose advanced prostate cancer has become resistant to hormone therapies.