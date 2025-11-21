Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Groundbreaking prostate cancer screening trial officially begins

Prostate cancer: Treatment and diagnosis
  • A landmark £42 million Transform project for prostate cancer screening has officially commenced in the UK, with the first eligible men now invited to participate.
  • The study aims to revolutionize screening by rigorously comparing innovative techniques such as PSA blood tests, genetic testing and rapid MRI scans against current NHS diagnostic processes.
  • The initial phase will recruit 16,000 men, followed by a larger second stage involving up to 300,000 men to test the most promising screening options identified.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting hailed the project as a “game-changer”, expressing hopes it could save thousands of lives and address health inequalities, particularly for Black men who face a higher risk.
  • Funded by £16 million from the National Institute for Health and Care Research and the remainder from Prostate Cancer UK, the trial seeks to establish a more effective and safer screening method for the disease.
