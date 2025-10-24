Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pioneering procedure helps treat record number of prostate patients

Prostate cancer: Treatment and diagnosis
  • Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust set an NHS England record by treating 12 men with enlarged prostates in a single day using a pioneering robot-assisted waterjet technique.
  • The procedure, known as Aquablation therapy, allowed 11 of the 12 patients to return home on the same day, significantly reducing recovery time compared to traditional methods.
  • This innovative treatment offers a quicker and less invasive alternative for benign prostatic hyperplasia, a common condition affecting older men that causes urinary problems and sleep disturbance.
  • Patients like Nigel Howlett, who had waited 18 months for treatment, benefited from the efficiency of Aquablation, expressing hope for a significant improvement in his quality of life.
  • The success of this record-breaking day demonstrates the potential of Aquablation therapy to alleviate long NHS waiting lists and improve patient outcomes for enlarged prostate conditions.
