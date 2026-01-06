Proud Boys intend to retrace steps of march from Jan. 6 attack
- Enrique Tarrio, leader of the militant Proud Boys, is organizing a midday march retracing the steps of Jan. 6 rioters from the White House to the Capitol.
- The march is intended to honor Ashli Babbitt and others who died during or after the Jan. 6 siege.
- Tarrio was previously sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 attack.
- His charges were among more than 1,500 dropped when Trump issued a sweeping pardon upon his return to the White House last year.
- Tarrio has called for a “PATRIOTIC and PEACEFUL” march, urging anyone intending to cause trouble to stay home.